Canada

In photos: northern lights light up Saskatchewan skies

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 5:04 pm
1 min read
Skies over Windthorst View image in full screen
Skies over Windthorst Frances Petersen / Submitted. Frances Petersen / Submitted
There’s a reason they call it the “land of the living skies.”

Many people across Saskatchewan gazed upon a display of aurora borealis on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

“I actually totally forgot about it. Then all of a sudden one of my friends texted and put up her pictures,” said Frances Petersen, who witnessed the show. “I ran downstairs and out of the house in my pyjamas.”

Petersen, who lives in the village of Windthorst, got a good view of the northern lights at around 12:30 a.m.

“It was fabulous. This time you could even see the yellows and the reds and the blues, whereas back in June, with the naked eye, you were only really seeing the purples and the greens.”

If you live in a larger centre, Petersen recommends using the night vision setting on your phone’s camera for pictures and leaving the city to get a better view.

Aurora display near Redberry lake View image in full screen
Aurora display near Redberry lake. Gerry Pocha / Submitted
Northern lights seen from the Grand Coulee, Pense area View image in full screen
Northern lights seen from the Grand Coulee, Pense area. Stephanie Weiss / Submitted
The northern lights in Waskesiu View image in full screen
The northern lights in Waskesiu. Kurt Larson / Submitted
The northern lights in Waskesiu View image in full screen
The northern lights in Waskesiu. Kurt Larson / Submitted
The northern lights at Echo Provincial Park View image in full screen
The northern lights at Echo Provincial Park. Gwen Carr / Submitted
Skies over Windthorst View image in full screen
Skies over Windthorst. Frances Petersen / Submitted
Skies over Windthorst View image in full screen
Skies over Windthorst. Frances Petersen / Submitted
