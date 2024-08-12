Menu

Portage la Prairie woman killed in crash between boat, personal watercraft: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 2:25 pm
A woman from Portage la Prairie is dead after a crash between a personal watercraft and a boat Saturday afternoon on the Whitemud River, Manitoba RCMP say.

According to police, a northbound boat with five people on board and a southbound personal watercraft with two occupants collided at a bend in the river. The watercraft driver, 31, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while his passenger, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no one on the boat was injured. RCMP continue to investigate.

