Portage la Prairie woman killed in crash between boat, personal watercraft: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman from Portage la Prairie is dead after a crash between a personal watercraft and a boat Saturday afternoon on the Whitemud River, Manitoba RCMP say.

According to police, a northbound boat with five people on board and a southbound personal watercraft with two occupants collided at a bend in the river. The watercraft driver, 31, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while his passenger, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said no one on the boat was injured. RCMP continue to investigate.