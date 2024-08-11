Menu

Crime

New study by Kelowna RCMP addresses bike theft

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted August 11, 2024 5:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Calls to combat bike theft in condos and apartment buildings'
Calls to combat bike theft in condos and apartment buildings
RELATED VIDEO: Bike theft is rampant in storage areas at apartment and condo buildings across Metro Vancouver. Cycling advocates say not enough is being done to stop it. – May 23, 2024
The Kelowna RCMP have released a report after reviewing 50 random samples of bike theft under $5,000 to address recent crime rates.

Key points from the analysis include:

  • 84 per cent of bike thefts happened between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • The days with the highest rates of crime were Mondays and Thursdays
  • Forced entry (ex. cutting of bike lock) occurred in 58 per cent of thefts
  • The majority of complaints (64 per cent) did not include a serial number

RCMP urge bicycle owners to make note of their serial numbers and include them in theft reports to increase their chances of getting their bikes back.

“It’s not impossible to return a bike without the serial number, but it certainly makes it more difficult to locate the correct owner,” said Michael Gauthier with the Kelowna RCMP. “We are often left with seized bikes in our detachment storage that eventually get donated as we are unable to identify owners.”

So far in 2024, Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP have received 216 reports of bike theft under $5,000, compared to 264 thefts during the same period in 2023.

“We can’t eliminate bike theft, but we can deter it, and everyone has a role to play in this.”

The City of Kelowna Bike Valet offers a place to park your bike downtown. Valet staff can also assist with bike registration by recording a vehicle’s make, model and serial number.

Click to play video: 'A look inside the Vancouver police’s stolen bike warehouse'
A look inside the Vancouver police’s stolen bike warehouse
