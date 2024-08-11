Wildfire near Fintry, B.C., labelled as ‘under control’

With the Okanagan in the midst of another wildfire season, residents living in Fintry had a scare when a wildfire popped up 2.5 kilometres away from the community over the weekend.
The fire was discovered on Aug. 10; its suspected cause is lightning.
BC Wildfire says the fire’s current size is 0.009 hectares and it is listed as under control. The fire is not expected to grow any larger.
