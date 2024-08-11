Menu

Fire

Wildfire near Fintry, B.C., labelled as ‘under control’

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted August 11, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
RELATED IMAGE: Pictures of a wildfire burning near Fintry. View image in full screen
RELATED IMAGE: Pictures of a wildfire burning near Fintry.
With the Okanagan in the midst of another wildfire season, residents living in Fintry had a scare when a wildfire popped up 2.5 kilometres away from the community over the weekend.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 10; its suspected cause is lightning.

BC Wildfire says the fire’s current size is 0.009 hectares and it is listed as under control. The fire is not expected to grow any larger.

