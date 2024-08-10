Menu

Sports

Canada’s Katie Vincent wins sprint canoe gold

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2024 7:53 am
1 min read
PARIS – Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent has won her second medal at the Paris Olympics, capturing gold in the women’s single 200-metre final Saturday.

The 28-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., finished in 44.12 seconds, a world and Olympic record, just ahead of Nevin Harrison of the United States who won silver in 44:13 seconds.

Fellow Canadian Sophia Jensen, of Chelsea, Que., finished in sixth with a time of 45.08.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.







Vincent’s medal marked Canada’s eighth gold and 25th overall at the Paris Games. Both totals set a new mark for the most the country has won at a non-boycotted Olympics.

Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie of Dartmouth, N.S., won bronze in the women’s double 500m on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, kayaker Michelle Russell, of Fall River, N.S., came eighth in the women’s single 500m final and Riley Melanson of Dartmouth finished sixth in a placing race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

