B.C. weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Interior

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large part of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Issued Friday afternoon, the watch says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential rain.

The watch spans from just north of Whistler in the west through to parts of the Kootenays and includes all of the Okanagan plus some of the Shuswap.

Other weather alerts are also in effect for the Interior, including a heat warning and smoky skies bulletins.