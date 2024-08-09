Menu

B.C. weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 9:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Protect yourself against severe weather this summer'
Protect yourself against severe weather this summer
WATCH: Canada is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather and summer storms. Forecasters expect a pattern of heat domes to develop south of the border that will enhance severe storms over Canada through the heart of the summer. – Jul 10, 2024
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for a large part of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Issued Friday afternoon, the watch says conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and torrential rain.

The watch spans from just north of Whistler in the west through to parts of the Kootenays and includes all of the Okanagan plus some of the Shuswap.

Other weather alerts are also in effect for the Interior, including a heat warning and smoky skies bulletins.

