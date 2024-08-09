B.C. Conservatives remove Kelowna-Mission candidate

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservative Party of B.C. has removed its candidate for the Kelowna-Mission riding.

In a social media post, the party said that after “careful consideration of various factors related to campaign performance and conduct,” Alexandra Wright is no longer representing the Conservatives.

The nature of their concerns, however, was not highlighted.

“The Conservative Party remains committed to upholding the highest standards of performance and conduct for all its candidates to ensure effective representation and success in the upcoming elections,” the statement reads.

Wright’s profile is no longer on the BC Conservative Party page, though she has her own website announcing her candidacy for the party. On it, she talks about how she believes the best government is one that “stays out of the way of its citizens, and lets them take control of their lives.”

Last week, BC United drew attention to an online post that Wright reposted on X, the site previously known as Twitter, that supported, among other things, criminally investigating Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Candidates fired by John after John approved them: 1. Jan Webb – believes in “spike protein shedding”. 2. Stephen Malthouse – believes vaccines make you magnetic. 3. Damon Scrase – racist and homophobic comments. 4. Alexandra Wright – believes you should arrest your… https://t.co/y7npFfY5YU — BC United (@voteBCUnited) August 9, 2024

“John Rustad said he’s vetted all his candidates and they’re all approved. While we disagree with many decisions made by Adrian Dix and Dr. Henry, they are not criminals,” BC United wrote.

“Will Rustad arrest his political opponents or will he fire his radical candidate for Kelowna-Mission?”

Global Okanagan has reached out to Wright.