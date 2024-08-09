Menu

Economy

Farmers, province meet to discuss challenges in wake of BC Tree Fruits closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 3:05 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. fruit growers on talks with province'
B.C. fruit growers on talks with province
The B.C. tree fruit farmers are working with the province looking for a solution to the collapse of their cooperative. Deep Brar, the Vice President of the B.C. Fruit Growers Association says they need help immediately or this year's crop will be lost.
Ripples continue to spread from the sudden closure of BC Tree Fruits two weeks ago.

Established in 1936, BC Tree Fruits was a cooperative that helped farmers promote their fruits and transport them to market.

With its closure, farmers are scrambling to find help, and politicians at the provincial level are hounding the government to provide immediate assistance.

Click to play video: 'B.C. agriculture minister on talks to support tree fruit farmers'
B.C. agriculture minister on talks to support tree fruit farmers

On Thursday, the BC Fruit Growers Association said it met with the premier’s staff and the agriculture minister to discuss their challenges.

The association called the meeting productive, but said without immediate assistance there will be no provincial tree fruit industry to save.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The BC United Party has called for an independent audit of BC Tree Fruits and suggested freezing the cooperative’s assets through this fruit-growing season to prevent liquidation.

Last week, the provincial government launched an emergency task force to develop short-term solutions and provide a list of packers and storage facilities that farmers can use to store and preserve fruit before it goes to market.

Click to play video: 'BC Tree Fruits ceasing operations'
BC Tree Fruits ceasing operations
In an interview with Global News on July 30, BC United Party leader Kevin Falcon said, “We have to help the farmers today. Otherwise, we’re going to lose our small family farms.”

He continued, ” These are highly technologically advanced facilities that are now going to disappear, putting farmers in a position where many will lose their farms.”

In a statement to Global News that day, Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis said, “While the province has no authority to take over the board of such an entity, at this time, ministry staff are consulting with the BC Fruit Growers Association and working with individual farmers to explore available options for getting their fruit to market.”

The Fruit Growers Association is optimistic that it can work with the provincial government to find solutions and a new path forward.

“We are hopeful that our concerns and suggestions have been heard as the industry faces this crisis,” it said in a statement. “We believe that this meeting marks a significant step towards a collaborative approach in addressing the challenges in our industry.

“We are optimistic that together with the government, we can pave a path forward that supports the growth and sustainability of our growers.”

