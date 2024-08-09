Andre De Grasse and Team Canada win gold in men’s 4×100 relay

Send this page to someone via email

It was gold for Andre De Grasse and Team Canada as the men’s 4×100-metre relay team crossed the finish line with the fastest time of 37.50.

The country’s seventh gold medal of Paris 2024 came as Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and De Grasse beat South Africa by seven-100ths of a second, earning them the silver, with Great Britain getting the bronze.

The U.S. was disqualified from the event after botching its first handoff.

It was also redemption for De Grasse, who has had a difficult time in Paris. After earning medals in all his events at the first two Olympics he competed in, he did not reach the final in either the 100- or 200-metre individuals.

Friday’s gold is also Canada’s third straight Olympic Games to medal in the event, having won silver at Tokyo 2020 and bronze in Rio.

Team Canada has won medals a total of five times in the men’s 4×100 m relay at the Olympic Games.

De Grasse is now tied with swimmer Penny Oleksiak as the country’s most decorated Olympian with seven medals.