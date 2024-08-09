Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police at scene of ‘serious incident’ in Downtown Eastside

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 12:35 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police are at the scene at East Hastings Street and Main Street on Friday morning due to a 'serious incident.'. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are at the scene at East Hastings Street and Main Street on Friday morning due to a 'serious incident.'. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jose Luis Magana
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police officers are at the scene of what they call a “serious incident” Friday morning.

Police tape is up and officers have cordoned off an area near East Hastings Street and Main Street in the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police are not releasing any further details at this time but say more details will be released later.

Click to play video: 'Police identify bodies of women found at Vancouver’s English Bay'
Police identify bodies of women found at Vancouver’s English Bay
Trending Now

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices