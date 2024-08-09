Vancouver police at scene of ‘serious incident’ in Downtown Eastside

See more sharing options

Vancouver police officers are at the scene of what they call a “serious incident” Friday morning.

Police tape is up and officers have cordoned off an area near East Hastings Street and Main Street in the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police are not releasing any further details at this time but say more details will be released later.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.