Man dies in hospital after shooting in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood

Toronto Police say a man died after being shot in the city’s Beaches neighbourhood on Thursday night.

The shooting happened near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Joseph Duggan Road at around 10:40 p.m.

Police said crews found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. In a later update, investigators said he died from his injuries.

There is no word on a suspect or what led to the shooting. The homicide unit has been called in.

View image in full screen Police investigating a homicide in Toronto. Robbie Ford / Global News

