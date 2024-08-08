Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Manitoba teachers reach new historic provincial collective agreement

By The Staff Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 10:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba teachers reach new historic provincial collective agreement'
Manitoba teachers reach new historic provincial collective agreement
WATCH: A first-of-its-kind deal for the province has been accepted by Manitoba teachers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A first-of-its-kind deal for the province has been accepted by Manitoba teachers.

The new collective agreement encompasses all 37 English-speaking school divisions, something that was previously done by individual deals for each one.

Teachers voted 95 per cent in favour of the deal, which will see more than 12 per cent in wage increases over its four years.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Manitoba School Boards Association President Sandy Nemeth says this new agreement comes with more financial strain on divisions.

“School boards across the province have always been very frank and open with government that the funding needs to keep up with the expenses that the school boards are grappling with and that extends into the conversations that are being had right now on a new funding model.”

Trending Now

Nemeth says the deal is about more than just money.

Story continues below advertisement

“We bend over backwards to demonstrate and to say out loud how important all of our staff members are and we want them to feel valued and respected and feel safe in school.”

The new deal will be retroactive to July 2022.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices