Fire

A look at charred remains of Vancouver fire as some nearby residents allowed home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 3:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More than 100 Dunbar residents out of their homes following Vancouver fire'
More than 100 Dunbar residents out of their homes following Vancouver fire
Two days after a devastating fire in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood, firefighters are still putting out hotspots. And some residents still can't go home and have no idea when they'll be able to. As Troy Charles reports, there's still one major obstacle in the way.
New images of a fire in Vancouver show the blackened and charred remains left behind.

The fire broke out in a building under construction on Tuesday evening in the Dunbar area, sending flaming embers into the sky for blocks around and causing a crane to collapse from the intense heat.

Cleanup continues Thursday and the fallen crane likely will not be removed for several days as the investigation continues, according to Vancouver fire Deputy Chief Robert Weeks.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver fire and crane collapse under investigation'
Vancouver fire and crane collapse under investigation

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Acting assistant chief Mike Purchas with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said fire activity at the site is still ongoing due to the large amount of combustible wood.

An excavator and hose line will be needed to begin finishing up hot spots but there is no timeline for that equipment to be brought in, Purchas said.

  • A look at a car in someone's garage that was damaged due to the fire in Dunbar on Tuesday night.
Crews are putting more water on the site on Thursday and it remains under 24-hour watch.

Vancouver Emergency Support Services said approximately 81 people registered with them who had to leave their homes due to the blaze and crane collapse. They were placed in a hotel.

On Thursday morning, many residents were allowed to return home, except those in five properties.

Those displaced and needing support should call 311 to register with Vancouver Emergency Support Services as soon as possible.

