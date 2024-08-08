Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Pain medication finally recommended in U.S. for IUD use. What about Canada?

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 11:22 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba expert pushes for better IUD insertions to improve pain management, patient care'
Manitoba expert pushes for better IUD insertions to improve pain management, patient care
WATCH: Manitoba expert pushes for better IUD insertions to improve pain management, patient care – Jul 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Newly released guidance in the United States is now recommending pain management for the insertion of an intrauterine device or IUD, which can be an unpleasant experience for some women.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on Thursday for contraceptive use, saying that lidocaine, which is a local anesthetic agent, “might be useful” in reducing patient pain for IUD placement.

To numb the cervix area, doctors may use this anesthesia in a topical ointment form or via injection.

The previous CDC guidance from 2016 did not specifically address pain management for IUD insertions.

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC) has previously said when it comes to IUD use, “an appropriate pain management plan” should be developed “when it is needed.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Some patients may experience more pain or discomfort than others during IUD insertion including those who have a history of trauma, chronic pelvic pain, sexual pain, or painful periods, as well as those who are post-partum, have difficulty with or have never had speculum exams, and those who are anxious about the procedure,” the SOGC said in statement in December 2022.

Click to play video: 'The Canadian Pediatric Society says IUDs should be the first-line birth control option for teens'
The Canadian Pediatric Society says IUDs should be the first-line birth control option for teens
Trending Now

The SOGC also lists lidocaine as a local anesthetic option for IUD pain management, recommending its use prior to the procedure.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Oral analgesics that could be considered for use are ketoprofen, ketorolac, naproxen and tramandol, the SOGC says.

“Most patients find that oral medications meet their pain management needs, but (these) options … have been shown to be effective and should be discussed with patients, as appropriate.”

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to IUD pain management, the CDC also on Thursday updated its recommendations for treating bleeding irregularities during implant use.

It said that hormonal treatment, antifibrinolytic agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs and selective estrogen receptor modulators may be considered as treatment options.

Experts say IUD is one of most effective forms of contraception, with less than one per cent chance of getting pregnant.

Global News is awaiting a response from Health Canada about the new CDC guidance for IUD pain management.

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices