Video link
Headline link
Fire

Grass fire in Vernon park quickly knocked down

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 8:18 pm
1 min read
The City of Vernon, B.C., says a grass fire that quickly grew in size on Wednesday morning was swiftly extinguished.

Reports of smoke and fire at Becker Park came flooding in just before 11 a.m., with Vernon Fire Rescue then rushing to the scene.

According to the city, the fire was estimated at 100 feet by 100 feet when crews arrived.

The fire was contained before it could spread to nearby homes or buildings.

Recent grass fire incidents in and around the park are believed to be human-caused, though no criminality is suspected.

The city issued a campfire ban on July 10, with the BC Wildfire Service issuing a regional ban two days later. Both will remain in effect until Oct. 11, unless they are rescinded earlier.

“Human-caused fires can be avoided and, given the current conditions, doing all we can to reduce the risk of wildfire should be a high priority for everyone,” said Deputy Chief Alan Hofsink.

“We are urging all residents and visitors to adhere to the fire ban, and practice fire safety and please be responsible when discarding cigarette butts.”

The city says crews will continue to monitor and respond to open burning complaints and irresponsible fire safety behaviour throughout the area.

To report a fire inside city limits, call 911. To report a wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555 (toll-free), *5555 on a cellphone or submit a report directly through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.

