Winnipeg pitcher thriving with hometown Goldeyes

Who says you can’t go home again?

Relief pitcher Ben Onyshko joined his hometown Winnipeg Goldeyes in June midway through the campaign when he was released from the Seattle Mariners organization. He spent six years in their system where he was playing at the double-A level. The Goldeyes were the first team to come calling after he was let go.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” said Onyshko. “If I was going to play independent ball anywhere it was definitely going to be coming back home to Winnipeg where I grew up surrounded by friends, family. I know the ballpark is amazing.”

The 27-year-old has been a perfect fit for the Fish out of the bullpen. He has an earned run average of just 0.59 after allowing just a pair of earned runs in his first 20 appearances. In fact, he pitched more than 20 innings before giving up his first earned run.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be throwing it pretty well,” he said. “I think that comes with being in a great environment in Winnipeg … being with a great group of guys. Obviously, things have been clicking for me too, which is nice to see, especially coming back home in Winnipeg and throwing in front of the crowd here.”

Onyshko grew up going to Goldeyes’ games while playing in the Winnipeg South organization. He moved to Alberta to play in his grade 11 and 12 years to pursue a career in the sport before heading south for college. Though he also dabbled in soccer and basketball, Winnipeg is where he fell in love with baseball.

“When I was super young especially, I honestly wasn’t even the best at baseball,” said Onyshko. “I think it was just being with a good group of guys. My parents never really pushed me one direction or the other. I just happened to be surrounded by friends and kind of fell in love with the game at a young age.

“I mean hockey is the big draw obviously, and I think it was almost just chance that I fell in love with baseball.”

And the Goldeyes are sure glad he did.

But Onyshko hasn’t written off returning to organized ball down the road just yet.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I’ll see where I’m at, at the end of the year. The same thing with an affiliated opportunity. If I’m lucky enough to pitch my way into another major-league-affiliated job, then great, but if not, I know I’ve got a good spot here in Winnipeg.”