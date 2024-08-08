SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending

The ‘insane’ viral chocolate muffin taking the Olympic Village by storm

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 4:00 pm
2 min read
A tri-split image. On the left and right sides, Henrik Christiansen holds a muffin. In the middle is a muffin. View image in full screen
Norwegian athlete Henrik Christiansen has made the Olympic chocolate muffin a viral sensation, and has earned himself the nickname 'Muffin Man' in the process. TikTok @henrikchristians1
The viral Olympic chocolate muffin is proof even the world’s best athletes love a sweet treat.

The since-famous muffin — an indulgent chocolate chunk pastry with a gooey centre — has become an unexpected celebrity at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, much to do with a Norwegian athlete who’s affectionately been nicknamed “Muffin Man.”

Swimmer Henrik Christiansen first brought the baked good to international attention in July when he shared a food review of what he’s been eating at the Games.

Christiansen’s first review posted to social media included a “pretty solid” pesto pasta dish accompanied by a pork skewer (rated 7/10) and “delicious” shrimp dumplings (8/10) with chicken gyoza (6/10) that were just “okay.”

However, the star of the show was a chocolate chip muffin, or “choccy muffin” as Christiansen calls it. He rated the baked good an off-the-charts 11/10 and called the taste “insane.”

@henrikchristians1

Olympic Village food review! A little surprise at the end too! Smash like and subscribe for part 2✌🏻 #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #foodreview @Olympics @paris2024 @Mr.Nicho

♬ original sound – Z7duckx_Music – Z7duckx_Music

Christiansen’s post led other athletes to film themselves trying the muffin too — and allowed the Norwegian native to build a social media brand around the treat.

@henrikchristians1

When bae is looking like a snack #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Olympics @paris2024

♬ original sound – mywatchhistory

@henrikchristians1

Yet another beautiful day in the Olympic Village #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffins @Olympics @paris2024

♬ La belle vie – Sacha Distel

@henrikchristians1

You guys have no idea the physical toll that three vasectomies have on a person #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffinman

♬ original sound – gagasfamemonster

Christiansen’s endorsement seemingly made the chocolate muffin more difficult to find in the Olympic Village, and the swimmer joked his favourite snack was in high demand. Sodexo Live!, the company feeding the athletes, told People magazine it’s expecting to serve 100,000 of the chocolate muffins throughout the Olympics and Paralympics, with about 2,000 being eaten daily.

@henrikchristians1

Guys, I think i’m going through withdrawals #fyp #olympics #paris2024 #olympictiktok #olympicvillage #muffinman

♬ original sound – holly

While there’s been plenty of complaints from athletes about the food available in the Olympic Village, the chocolate chip muffin seems to have impressed most.

@marie.o_o

understanding now the obsession (cc: @Henrik Christiansen) #fyp #olympics #olympicvillage #muffin #olympictiktok #paris2024

♬ original sound – I think you should leave shop

American track and field Olympian Gabrielle Thomas even snuck one of the muffins out of the Olympic Village for her mother to try.

@itsgabbythomas

I think she really likes it #olympics #paris2024 #chocolatemuffins #fyp

♬ original sound – Gabby Thomas

Others, like Australian boxer Tina Rahimi, didn’t think the muffin lived up to Christiansen’s hype. She rated the muffin a 6/10, a stark contrast to Christiansen’s off-the-chart review.

@tinarahimii_

Rating the viral chocolate muffin in the Olympic Village! 😆#olympicvillage #olympics #paris2024

♬ original sound – Tina Rahimi

In the weeks since Christiansen’s muffin has taken social media by storm, some curious sports fans have tried to recreate the pastry so they can taste-test it themselves.

Unfortunately, Sodexo Live! hasn’t shared the recipe for their in-demand chocolate muffin, and it doesn’t look like they plan to share it anytime soon.

If you’re especially curious for a try, there are already bakeries attempting to make copycat versions of the Olympic delicacy, including Toronto’s Short & Sweet Bakeshop, which on Thursday began selling their version for $5.50 each.

Click to play video: 'Canada at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics'
Canada at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
