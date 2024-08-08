The ‘insane’ viral chocolate muffin taking the Olympic Village by storm

Send this page to someone via email

The viral Olympic chocolate muffin is proof even the world’s best athletes love a sweet treat.

The since-famous muffin — an indulgent chocolate chunk pastry with a gooey centre — has become an unexpected celebrity at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, much to do with a Norwegian athlete who’s affectionately been nicknamed “Muffin Man.”

Swimmer Henrik Christiansen first brought the baked good to international attention in July when he shared a food review of what he’s been eating at the Games.

Christiansen’s first review posted to social media included a “pretty solid” pesto pasta dish accompanied by a pork skewer (rated 7/10) and “delicious” shrimp dumplings (8/10) with chicken gyoza (6/10) that were just “okay.”

However, the star of the show was a chocolate chip muffin, or “choccy muffin” as Christiansen calls it. He rated the baked good an off-the-charts 11/10 and called the taste “insane.”

Christiansen’s post led other athletes to film themselves trying the muffin too — and allowed the Norwegian native to build a social media brand around the treat.

Christiansen’s endorsement seemingly made the chocolate muffin more difficult to find in the Olympic Village, and the swimmer joked his favourite snack was in high demand. Sodexo Live!, the company feeding the athletes, told People magazine it’s expecting to serve 100,000 of the chocolate muffins throughout the Olympics and Paralympics, with about 2,000 being eaten daily.

While there’s been plenty of complaints from athletes about the food available in the Olympic Village, the chocolate chip muffin seems to have impressed most.

American track and field Olympian Gabrielle Thomas even snuck one of the muffins out of the Olympic Village for her mother to try.

Others, like Australian boxer Tina Rahimi, didn’t think the muffin lived up to Christiansen’s hype. She rated the muffin a 6/10, a stark contrast to Christiansen’s off-the-chart review.

In the weeks since Christiansen’s muffin has taken social media by storm, some curious sports fans have tried to recreate the pastry so they can taste-test it themselves.

Unfortunately, Sodexo Live! hasn’t shared the recipe for their in-demand chocolate muffin, and it doesn’t look like they plan to share it anytime soon.

If you’re especially curious for a try, there are already bakeries attempting to make copycat versions of the Olympic delicacy, including Toronto’s Short & Sweet Bakeshop, which on Thursday began selling their version for $5.50 each.