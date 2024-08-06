Hail damages crops, greenhouses east of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A Syrian family is among the farmers tallying the damage following an intense storm that flattened crops and destroyed greenhouses Monday night.

Mohamed Eldaher came to Calgary with his wife and kids, fleeing violence in Syria about eight years ago.

As a farmer back home, Eldaher turned his humble backyard in Calgary into something of a community garden.

He now farms about 20 acres northeast of the city, growing specialty vegetables for Calgary’s Arabic community. The u-pick has become a popular destination for Calgarians of all backgrounds.

The crops were shredded by the hailstorm, costing the family over $30,000 in losses.

“Every year they would donate to the Calgary food bank, tonnes of their first bit of crop,” said Saima Jamal, with the Calgary Immigrant Support Society.

The group is now fundraising to help the Eldaher family rebuild. Their greenhouse alone will cost over $5,000 to repair.

“This is a very vulnerable family that needs support and I hope people understand that and come and help them out,” said Jamal.

To support the family, e-transfers can be sent directly to saimajamal2268@gmail.com.