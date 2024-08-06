SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Hail damages crops, greenhouses east of Calgary

By Sarah Offin Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 7:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hail damages crops, greenhouses east of Calgary'
Hail damages crops, greenhouses east of Calgary
The storm didn't just ravage homes in Calgary but livelihoods in rural areas west, north and especially east of the city. The hail damage is something many farmers who live in southern Alberta have come to expect, but for those still acclimatizing to the hardships of Canadian farming -- it is a shocking blow. Sarah Offin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Syrian family is among the farmers tallying the damage following an intense storm that flattened crops and destroyed greenhouses Monday night.

Mohamed Eldaher came to Calgary with his wife and kids, fleeing violence in Syria about eight years ago.

As a farmer back home, Eldaher turned his humble backyard in Calgary into something of a community garden.

He now farms about 20 acres northeast of the city, growing specialty vegetables for Calgary’s Arabic community. The u-pick has become a popular destination for Calgarians of all backgrounds.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The crops were shredded by the hailstorm, costing the family over $30,000 in losses.

Click to play video: 'Calgary storm: Large hail smashes windows, damages cars and homes'
Calgary storm: Large hail smashes windows, damages cars and homes

“Every year they would donate to the Calgary food bank, tonnes of their first bit of crop,” said Saima Jamal, with the Calgary Immigrant Support Society.

Story continues below advertisement

The group is now fundraising to help the Eldaher family rebuild. Their greenhouse alone will cost over $5,000 to repair.

“This is a very vulnerable family that needs support and I hope people understand that and come and help them out,” said Jamal.

To support the family, e-transfers can be sent directly to saimajamal2268@gmail.com.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices