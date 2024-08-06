4-year-old girl drowns at Chilliwack leisure centre

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a four-year-old girl drowned in a pond at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre on Monday.

In a media release, Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP said emergency crews were called to the tragedy at the facility’s water park around 8 p.m.

Police said family members had pulled the girl from the water and bystanders jumped in to provide CPR.

First responders took over when they arrived and rushed the girl to hospital, but she did not survive.

Mounties said their victim services unit was offering support to the family, and thanked the bystanders and first responders who tried to save the girl’s life.