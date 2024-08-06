Menu

Canada

4-year-old girl drowns at Chilliwack leisure centre

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Police say a four-year-old girl drowned in a pond at the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre on Monday.

In a media release, Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP said emergency crews were called to the tragedy at the facility’s water park around 8 p.m.

Police said family members had pulled the girl from the water and bystanders jumped in to provide CPR.

First responders took over when they arrived and rushed the girl to hospital, but she did not survive.

Mounties said their victim services unit was offering support to the family, and thanked the bystanders and first responders who tried to save the girl’s life.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

