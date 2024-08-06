B.C. landslide: Province to provide live update on slide and wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is set to provide an update on the Chilcotin River landslide on Tuesday afternoon.

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, and Nathan Cullen, minister of water, land and resource stewardship, will be joined by government technical staff to provide an update at 1 p.m.

That will be livestreamed on BC1 and in the story above.

Water that was released from the landslide in B.C.’s Central Interior is now reaching the Fraser River.

Video shared with Global News showed that one structure that was along the banks of the Chilcotin was washed into the flowing water.

That structure was unoccupied and not in use.

New Westminster has closed its boardwalk until further notice due to the expected debris on the Fraser River.

The provincial government has launched a new web portal to provide the latest information on the Chilcotin River landslide.

The ministers will also provide an update on the wildfire situation in the province.

On Monday afternoon, there were more than 330 active fires burning in the province with eight wildfires of note.

About 1,000 people are on evacuation order due to the fires and about 2,500 people are on evacuation alert.

This story will be updated following the press conference.