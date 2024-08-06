Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment

B.C. landslide: Province to provide live update on slide and wildfires

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 2:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Structure washed away as water tops Chilcotin River site'
Structure washed away as water tops Chilcotin River site
At least one structure has been washed away after water topped the Chilcotin River landslide site Monday. As Alissa Thibault reports, officials are warning people to stay away from the riverbanks.
The provincial government is set to provide an update on the Chilcotin River landslide on Tuesday afternoon.

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, and Nathan Cullen, minister of water, land and resource stewardship, will be joined by government technical staff to provide an update at 1 p.m.

That will be livestreamed on BC1 and in the story above.

Water that was released from the landslide in B.C.’s Central Interior is now reaching the Fraser River.

Video shared with Global News showed that one structure that was along the banks of the Chilcotin was washed into the flowing water.

That structure was unoccupied and not in use.

New Westminster has closed its boardwalk until further notice due to the expected debris on the Fraser River.

The provincial government has launched a new web portal to provide the latest information on the Chilcotin River landslide.

The ministers will also provide an update on the wildfire situation in the province.

On Monday afternoon, there were more than 330 active fires burning in the province with eight wildfires of note.

About 1,000 people are on evacuation order due to the fires and about 2,500 people are on evacuation alert.

This story will be updated following the press conference.

