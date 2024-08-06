Saskatchewan limits cellphone use in schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan provincial government is limiting cellphone use in schools.

Starting in the upcoming 2024-25 school year, cellphones will not be allowed to be used during class time for students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

“Technology has its place, but too often, cell phones are taking students’ attention away from what they should be learning,” Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said.

“This new policy will allow students to be more engaged with their teachers and focused on learning the skills and knowledge they need to reach their potential.”

The government added that teachers for grades nine to 12 can seek exemption when cellphones are needed for a specific educational purpose.

Exemptions for medical or specific learning accommodations will be given based on school division procedures.