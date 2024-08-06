Menu

Video link
Headline link
Environment

B.C. landslide: Video shows structure washed away after water tops Chilcotin River site

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 12:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Structure washed away as water tops Chilcotin River site'
Structure washed away as water tops Chilcotin River site
At least one structure has been washed away after water topped the Chilcotin River landslide site Monday. As Alissa Thibault reports, officials are warning people to stay away from the riverbanks.
Water that was released from the Chilcotin River landslide in B.C.’s Central Interior is now reaching the Fraser River.

Video shared with Global News showed one structure that was along the banks of the Chilcotin was washed into the flowing water.

Thankfully, that structure was unoccupied and not in use.

About 9 a.m. Monday, water started breaching the natural dam that was formed by last week’s landslide, and by early afternoon, water and debris had reached the Fraser River.

Some properties along the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers are under evacuation order, and the province is warning people to stay away.

I cannot underline enough how extremely unstable and dangerous the valley is right now,” said Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management, on Monday.

“It is extremely unsafe to be in the landslide and surrounding areas. Now that the water has begun flowing past the natural dam, there is a risk of further landslides both upstream and downstream of the wreck of the dam.”

Click to play video: 'Alerts issued as water tops Chilcotin River dam'
Alerts issued as water tops Chilcotin River dam
As the water moves downstream, it is estimated that levels will be around the same as spring flooding.

But the speed at which it’s moving and the debris it’s carrying are the real concerns.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with all of that debris,” said Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation.

“So that’s also, you know, one of the concerns of community safety, fish, water, wildlife.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

