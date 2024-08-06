B.C. landslide: Video shows structure washed away after water tops Chilcotin River site

Send this page to someone via email

Water that was released from the Chilcotin River landslide in B.C.’s Central Interior is now reaching the Fraser River.

Video shared with Global News showed one structure that was along the banks of the Chilcotin was washed into the flowing water.

Thankfully, that structure was unoccupied and not in use.

About 9 a.m. Monday, water started breaching the natural dam that was formed by last week’s landslide, and by early afternoon, water and debris had reached the Fraser River.

Some properties along the Chilcotin and Fraser Rivers are under evacuation order, and the province is warning people to stay away.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I cannot underline enough how extremely unstable and dangerous the valley is right now,” said Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s Minister of Emergency Management, on Monday.

“It is extremely unsafe to be in the landslide and surrounding areas. Now that the water has begun flowing past the natural dam, there is a risk of further landslides both upstream and downstream of the wreck of the dam.”

Story continues below advertisement

As the water moves downstream, it is estimated that levels will be around the same as spring flooding.

But the speed at which it’s moving and the debris it’s carrying are the real concerns.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what happens with all of that debris,” said Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation.

“So that’s also, you know, one of the concerns of community safety, fish, water, wildlife.”