Man dead after bike crashes with semi on Winnipeg road, police say

Winnipeg police say a man is dead after a crash involving a cyclist and a semi-trailer last week.

According to police, the cyclist collided with the parked semi, on the shoulder of Kenaston Boulevard near Waverley Street, on Friday afternoon.

The man, 67, was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

Police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call traffic investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).