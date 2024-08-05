Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Five things to watch in Paris on Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2024 11:55 am
3 min read
Camryn Rogers of Canada competes in the women's hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. From high hopes for a hammer throwing sweep to a highly anticipated showdown on the hardwood, here are five things to look out for at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, Aug. 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bernat Armangue. View image in full screen
Camryn Rogers of Canada competes in the women's hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. From high hopes for a hammer throwing sweep to a highly anticipated showdown on the hardwood, here are five things to look out for at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, Aug. 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bernat Armangue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – From high hopes for a hammer-throwing sweep to a highly anticipated showdown on the hardwood, here are five things to look out for at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, Aug. 6:

HAMMER HOPES

Camryn Rogers of Richmond, B.C., is the favourite to win gold in the women’s hammer throw. Rogers, who entered the Olympics ranked No. 1 in the world in her sport, qualified first in her group for Tuesday’s final with a throw of74.69 metres. Rogers is hoping to complete a Canadian sweep of hammer-throwing gold in Paris after Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C., dominated Sunday’s men’s event. Rogers and Katzberg also swept the gold medals at the 2023 world championships in Budapest.

STAR-STUDDED QUARTERFINALS

Story continues below advertisement

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada into a men’s basketball quarterfinal against Victor Wembanyama and France at the Bercy Arena in Paris. Canada went 3-0 through the preliminary round, but now must face a medal contender to have a shot at bringing home hoops hardware for the first time since a silver at the 1936 Berlin Games. Canada beat France 85-73 in an Olympic tuneup on July 19 behind 23 points from Gilgeous-Alexander. Serbia’s Nikola Jokic, Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid of the United States are among the other big names playing in quarterfinal action Tuesday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball'
Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

TAKING THE NEXT STEP

Calgary’s Caeli McKay looks to step on the Olympic podium for the first time when she competes in the women’s 10-metre platform diving final. McKay advanced by finishing seventh in Monday’s semifinals after placing third in the preliminary round. McKay has twice finished fourth in the Olympic synchro 10m competition, including at these Games, and would love to go one step further on Tuesday. Canada already has one diving medal in Paris, with Saskatoon’s Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., taking bronze in men’s 10m synchro.

Story continues below advertisement

DYNAMIC DEBUT

Christopher Morales-Williams looks to build on his Olympic debut when he runs in the 400-metre semifinals. The 20-year-old from Vaughan, Ont., qualified for the semis by finishing second in his heat. The 16th-ranked Canadian has the third-highest seeding of the nine runners in his semifinal, which includes No. 2 Matthew Hudson-Smith of Britain. Regardless of the competition, Morales-Williams has already shown he is capable of putting down a competitive time. The reigning indoor and outdoor NCAA champion ran a time of 44.49 seconds at the SEC Indoor Championships in February. That was the fastest indoor time ever in the event, but was not recorded as a world record due to an issue with the starting blocks.

Trending Now
More on Sports

TOUGH TASK

Canada’s women’s water polo team looks to pull off a major upset when it takes on Spain in quarterfinal action at Paris La Defense Arena. Spain, the silver medallist three years ago in Tokyo, cruised through the preliminary round with a 4-0 record. Canada was 1-3, but its win over China allowed it to take the fourth and final quarterfinal spot in its group. Spain has won four straight matches over Canada, including a 12-9 victory at this year’s world championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices