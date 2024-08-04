Remains of child found in Thames River: London, Ont. police

Send this page to someone via email

Days after a young child was reported missing in the Thames River in London, Ont., remains have been found, police said Sunday.

The investigation has also been re-assigned to the major crimes section – police say the unit takes the lead for any investigations involving human remains.

“At this time there is nothing to indicate that this is suspicious in any way,” Const. Matthew Dawson said Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Adelaide Street North and Kipps Lane at 3 p.m. on Thursday for reports that a young child had gone into the river and failed to re-surface.

Police and the fire department worked alongside marine units in the water, with officers and search and rescue teams combing the riverbanks and personnel monitoring areas across the river. A remotely piloted aircraft system was also used and spotlights were brought in once the sun went down, police said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Several OPP units were involved in the search, including the underwater search and recovery unit and a helicopter. Two volunteer search and rescue groups assisted as well.

Fire crews continue today for search of a missing person. We are working with numerous allied agencies, please avoid area around river. #ldnont ^cs pic.twitter.com/lzl29muMHN — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 3, 2024

Friday afternoon, London police reported that the search was considered a “recovery effort” and on Sunday, police confirmed a child’s body had been located.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police officers and members of the fire department “located remains of a child in the river in the area of Perth and University Drive” around 1 p.m. Sunday.

“The remains are believed to be in relation to the ongoing missing person investigation from Thursday,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation has been re-assigned to the LPS Major Crimes Section who will be assisting the Chief Coroner’s office in the ongoing investigation.”

Dawson said the team would be working to confirm the identity of the body recovered. No information has been released about the identity of the child reported missing in the waters on Thursday.

— with files from Global News’ Amy Simon