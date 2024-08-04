Menu

Canada

Remains of child found in Thames River: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 4, 2024 3:54 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec study sheds light on frequency, severity of drownings among children'
Quebec study sheds light on frequency, severity of drownings among children
RELATED: In Quebec, one child per day could end up in an emergency room for a drowning or near drowning incident this summer. A new study is meant to shed light on the frequency and severity of drownings among kids in the province. Global's Phil Carpenter reports – May 23, 2024
Days after a young child was reported missing in the Thames River in London, Ont., remains have been found, police said Sunday.

The investigation has also been re-assigned to the major crimes section – police say the unit takes the lead for any investigations involving human remains.

“At this time there is nothing to indicate that this is suspicious in any way,” Const. Matthew Dawson said Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Adelaide Street North and Kipps Lane at 3 p.m. on Thursday for reports that a young child had gone into the river and failed to re-surface.

Police and the fire department worked alongside marine units in the water, with officers and search and rescue teams combing the riverbanks and personnel monitoring areas across the river. A remotely piloted aircraft system was also used and spotlights were brought in once the sun went down, police said Friday.

Several OPP units were involved in the search, including the underwater search and recovery unit and a helicopter. Two volunteer search and rescue groups assisted as well.

Trending Now

Friday afternoon, London police reported that the search was considered a “recovery effort” and on Sunday, police confirmed a child’s body had been located.

Police officers and members of the fire department “located remains of a child in the river in the area of Perth and University Drive” around 1 p.m. Sunday.

“The remains are believed to be in relation to the ongoing missing person investigation from Thursday,” police said.

“The investigation has been re-assigned to the LPS Major Crimes Section who will be assisting the Chief Coroner’s office in the ongoing investigation.”

Dawson said the team would be working to confirm the identity of the body recovered. No information has been released about the identity of the child reported missing in the waters on Thursday.

— with files from Global News’ Amy Simon

