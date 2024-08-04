Okanagan wildfire update August 4

Send this page to someone via email

Here is an update on the wildfire situation in B.C.’s Okanagan for Sunday, Aug. 4.

The Calcite Creek wildfire is burning seven kilometres away from Eastgate. The fire is considered out of control and is an estimated 2,400 hectares. On Saturday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen put the areas of Easgate and Placer Creek under an evacuation alert. The intersection of Highway 3 along the Pasayten Forest Service Road was also put under evacuation order.

The Shetland Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control 77 kilometres west of Kamloops. The fire has consumed at least 25,954 hectares of land and originated 7.5 kilometres north of Spences Bridge. There are eight areas affected: four are under an evacuation alert and four others are under evacuation orders.

The Lower Campbell Creek wildfire is burning 27 kilometres away from Penticton. The fire is estimated at 223 hectares and is believed to have been caused by a lightning strike. One evacuation order has been issued.

The Dunn Creek wildfire is burning six kilometres away from Little Fort. The fire has consumed more than 2,286 hectares of land and originated on the east side of Dunn Lake. One area has been put under an evacuation order and two others are under evacuation orders.

A wildfire on Mara Mountain continues to burn six kilometres away from Sicamous. The fire’s estimated size is 281 hectares; the suspected cause is a lightning strike. There are currently no evacuation orders or alerts in place.

More information about these wildfires can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website.