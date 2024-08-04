Five things to watch in Paris on Monday

PARIS – From the 3×3 basketball to qualifiers for the men’s 200-metre race, here are five things to look out for at the Paris Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5:

MEDAL HOPES IN 3×3 HOOPS

Canada is set to face Germany in the women’s 3×3 basketball semifinals (12:30 p.m. ET). The team closed out round-robin action with a win over Azerbaijan on Saturday, then posted a convincing 21-10 victory over Australia in a play-in match to clinch a spot in the tournament’s final four. The gold and bronze medal games will take place later in the day.

UNDER THE TOWER

In women’s beach volleyball, Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will go up against the United States’ Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth in the Round of 16 at Eiffel Tower Stadium (noon ET). The Canadian pair, both from Toronto, defeated Czechia in straight sets Saturday to advance to the knockout round.

DE GRASSE BEGINS 200 DEFENCE

After Sunday’s 100-metre dash final, sprinter Andre De Grasse gets back in action in Round 1 of the 200-metre race (1:55 p.m. ET). The Markham, Ont.-native won gold at the event in Tokyo after taking silver in the Rio Olympics. Fellow sprinters Brendon Rodney of Etobicoke and Aaron Brown of Toronto will also look to qualify.

DIVING IN

Canadian divers Caeli McKay of Calgary and Kate Miller of Ottawa are set to compete in the women’s 10-metre platform preliminary event (4 a.m. ET). As a duo, McKay and Miller finished one spot short of the podium in the women’s 10-metre synchronized platform, where they placed fourth.

GO FLY A KITE

North Vancouver’s Emily Bugeja continues her Olympic debut in women’s kiteboarding, with races five through eight on tap (starting at 6:03 a.m.). The 25-year-old finished sixth at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, securing an Olympic spot for Canada in the event, before qualifying herself for Paris by being the top-ranked Canadian at the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.