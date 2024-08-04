Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Five things to watch in Paris on Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2024 12:37 pm
2 min read
From the 3x3 basketball to qualifiers for the men's 200-metre race, here are five things to look out for at the Paris Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5. Canada's Andre De Grasse, centre, competes in the men's men's 100 meters round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
From the 3x3 basketball to qualifiers for the men's 200-metre race, here are five things to look out for at the Paris Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5. Canada's Andre De Grasse, centre, competes in the men's men's 100 meters round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – From the 3×3 basketball to qualifiers for the men’s 200-metre race, here are five things to look out for at the Paris Olympics on Monday, Aug. 5:

MEDAL HOPES IN 3×3 HOOPS

Canada is set to face Germany in the women’s 3×3 basketball semifinals (12:30 p.m. ET). The team closed out round-robin action with a win over Azerbaijan on Saturday, then posted a convincing 21-10 victory over Australia in a play-in match to clinch a spot in the tournament’s final four. The gold and bronze medal games will take place later in the day.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball'
Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball
Story continues below advertisement

UNDER THE TOWER

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In women’s beach volleyball, Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will go up against the United States’ Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth in the Round of 16 at Eiffel Tower Stadium (noon ET). The Canadian pair, both from Toronto, defeated Czechia in straight sets Saturday to advance to the knockout round.

DE GRASSE BEGINS 200 DEFENCE

More on Sports

After Sunday’s 100-metre dash final, sprinter Andre De Grasse gets back in action in Round 1 of the 200-metre race (1:55 p.m. ET). The Markham, Ont.-native won gold at the event in Tokyo after taking silver in the Rio Olympics. Fellow sprinters Brendon Rodney of Etobicoke and Aaron Brown of Toronto will also look to qualify.

DIVING IN

Canadian divers Caeli McKay of Calgary and Kate Miller of Ottawa are set to compete in the women’s 10-metre platform preliminary event (4 a.m. ET). As a duo, McKay and Miller finished one spot short of the podium in the women’s 10-metre synchronized platform, where they placed fourth.

Trending Now

GO FLY A KITE

North Vancouver’s Emily Bugeja continues her Olympic debut in women’s kiteboarding, with races five through eight on tap (starting at 6:03 a.m.). The 25-year-old finished sixth at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, securing an Olympic spot for Canada in the event, before qualifying herself for Paris by being the top-ranked Canadian at the 2024 Formula Kite World Championships.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices