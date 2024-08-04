Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

‘Worst nightmare’: Damian Warner reflects on Olympic decathlon withdrawal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
Canada's Damian Warner, left, competes in the men's 110m hurdles in the decathlon at the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Canada's Damian Warner, left, competes in the men's 110m hurdles in the decathlon at the Paris Summer Olympics in Paris, France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Four-time Olympian Damian Warner says withdrawing from the Olympic men’s decathlon competition in Paris was like a “worst nightmare come true.”

The 34-year-old from London, Ont., fell out of contention in the decathlon’s third-to-last event on Saturday when he failed to clear the bar on any of his three attempts in the pole vault.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball'
Paris 2024: Canada keeps medal hopes alive in beach volleyball
Story continues below advertisement

Warner says he warmed up well, but that a change in winds and a wrong choice of pole dashed his hopes of defending the gold medal he won in the event at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He said he considered finishing the competition but decided to drop out because that’s the decision most likely to help him grow.

Warner was looking to become just the fourth two-time Olympic gold medallist in the men’s decathlon. He would have joined the company of American Bob Mathias (1948, 1952), Britain’s Daley Thompson (1980, 1984) and American Ashton Eaton (2012, 2016).

Trending Now

Warner says he hopes to learn from the experience and be better in the future, including at next year’s world athletic championships in Japan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices