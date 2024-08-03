Menu

Sports

Canada to face France in basketball quarterfinals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2024 6:11 pm
1 min read
Darío Brizuela, of Spain, shoots over Dwight Powell, of Canada, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP). View image in full screen
Darío Brizuela, of Spain, shoots over Dwight Powell, of Canada, in a men's basketball game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via AP). MC
PARIS – Canada will face France when the Olympic men’s basketball tournament moves to Paris on Tuesday.

A draw was held Saturday to determine the quarterfinal matchups, which will also see Germany take on Greece, Serbia battle Australia, and Brazil face top-ranked United States.

Canada finished pool play atop Group A with a 3-0 record after beating Greece, Australia and Spain.

Story continues below advertisement

France came second in Group B following wins over Brazil and Japan, and a loss to Germany.

The Canadians are making their first Olympic appearance since 2000.

Trending Now

The men’s basketball semifinals are scheduled for Thursday and medal games will be held next Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

