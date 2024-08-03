Summer McIntosh snags 3rd Olympic gold after 200m IM win

See more sharing options

Summer McIntosh is Canada’s first triple gold medallist in an Olympic Games.

The Toronto swimmer won her third gold in Paris with a victory in the 200-metre individual medley in an Olympic-record time of two minutes 6.56 seconds.

She also won the 400-metre medley and the 200-metre butterfly.

Kate Douglass of the United States was second, and Australia’s Kaylee McKeown third.

Alex Walsh of the U.S. appeared to win silver before being disqualified.

McIntosh’s medal was also her fourth in Paris after a silver medal in the 400-metre freestyle to kick off the meet.

She matched swim teammate Penny Oleksiak’s record of four medals at a Summer Games.

McIntosh could do one medal better if she races the medley relay in Sunday’s swimming finale in Paris.

More to come.