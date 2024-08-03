Menu

Economy

Postmedia offers to purchase Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper chain for $1M

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Business Matters: Experts concerned about Postmedia newspaper purchase
A monitor’s report says Postmedia Network Inc. has offered $1 million to purchase Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper chain.

The offer is being recommended by Toronto-based KSV Restructuring Inc., the court-appointed monitor overseeing the insolvency proceedings involving SaltWire Network Inc. and the Halifax Herald Ltd.

In March, the two insolvent media companies were granted court-ordered protection from creditors who were owed more than $90 million.

Under the plan, Postmedia, who will be the sole limited partner, will also make future payments for accrued liabilities.

The senior secured lender, Fiera Capital, has said SaltWire and The Herald together owe it $32.7 million.

Saltwire Network faces insolvency in tough Canadian media industry

The report says Postmedia is looking to close the deal by Aug. 24, and the offer is scheduled to be presented to a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge for approval on Thursday.

Toronto-based Postmedia owns the National Post, Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald and dozens of other publications.

The Halifax Herald Ltd. owns The Chronicle Herald, an independent daily newspaper that was founded almost 200 years ago.

In 2017, the owners of the Herald — Mark Lever and his wife Sarah Dennis — created SaltWire Network Inc., which bought more than two dozen newspapers and web-related properties owned by Transcontinental Nova Scotia Media.

N.S. residents worry Saltwire struggles will cause loss of local newspapers

Those publications include daily newspapers in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland, including the Cape Breton Post in Sydney, N.S.; the Guardian in Charlottetown; and the Telegram in St. John’s, N.L.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

