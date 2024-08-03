Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba First Nation sends vulnerable members south due to wildfire smoke

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2024 12:26 pm
1 min read
A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba near Flin Flon, as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, May 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. View image in full screen
A wildfire burns in northern Manitoba near Flin Flon, as seen from a helicopter surveying the situation, May 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski. DPI/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another First Nation in northern Manitoba has sent some of its residents south, as smoke from nearby wildfires continues to be a health risk for vulnerable members.

The province says St. Theresa Point First Nation in the Island Lake region began evacuations this week.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It joins four other communities in northeastern Manitoba that have moved elderly members, young children and people with respiratory issues.

A full evacuation was completed last week in Marcel Colomb First Nation in the northwestern part of the province, as another wildfire encroached on the community.

Trending Now

The government says there have been 191 wildfires in the province this year, with 70 of them currently active.

Fire officials say that’s below the average of 277 for the same time in previous years.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices