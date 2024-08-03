Manitoba First Nation sends vulnerable members south due to wildfire smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Another First Nation in northern Manitoba has sent some of its residents south, as smoke from nearby wildfires continues to be a health risk for vulnerable members.

The province says St. Theresa Point First Nation in the Island Lake region began evacuations this week.

It joins four other communities in northeastern Manitoba that have moved elderly members, young children and people with respiratory issues.

A full evacuation was completed last week in Marcel Colomb First Nation in the northwestern part of the province, as another wildfire encroached on the community.

The government says there have been 191 wildfires in the province this year, with 70 of them currently active.

Fire officials say that’s below the average of 277 for the same time in previous years.