Canada downs Azerbaijan 21-19 in 3×3 basketball

Send this page to someone via email

PARIS – Canada’s 3×3 women’s basketball team had another close call on Saturday.

This time, they came out on the right side, edging Azerbaijan 21-19 in the final game of pool play at the Paris Olympics.

The victory closed out Canada’s preliminary round at the tournament and followed a frustrating Friday that saw the squad drop a pair of overtime decisions to the United States and Spain.

“The close games they really take the energy out of you,” said guard Kacie Bosch. “And winning a close game puts all that energy back in. So it’s good for us.”

Katherine Plouffe put up seven points for the Canadians and Paige Crozon contributed six.

Story continues below advertisement

Tiffany Hayes led Azerbaijan with nine points while Alexandra Mollenhauer had seven.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The two sides traded buckets early and the Canadians held an 11-10 lead at the halfway mark.

Michelle Plouffe hit a two-point shot from well above the arc with 1:27 left on the clock, boosting Canada’s lead to 19-16. Azerbaijan then rallied with three straight points to level the score with 47 seconds to play.

Michelle Plouffe drove in for a one-pointer that regained the lead, then dished off to her twin sister, Katherine, who sunk the game-winning basket.

“Every win that we can get here at the Olympic Games is huge,” Michelle Plouffe said after the game. “And so we’re just going to take this and get ready for the quarterfinals which is do or die.”

Canada went 4-3 to finish fourth in the preliminary round and will face Australia (4-3) in the play-in series Saturday night.

The Americans (4-3) will take on China (2-5) in the second play-in game Saturday, while Germany and Spain advanced directly to Monday’s semifinals after finishing No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in group play.

Canada opened its Olympic tournament with a 22-14 win over the Aussies last Tuesday.

The hours in between Saturday’s games will be crucial, Plouffe said, with the players looking to recover, refuel and prepare as much — and as quickly — as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll kind of just be taking a look at what we did well, what we can improve on for the next game, recovering, getting some nourishment of some kind in — whatever we can eat — and then waiting to see who we got,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.