De Grasse advances to 100m semifinals in Paris

PARIS – Andre De Grasse is off to the semifinals of the men’s 100 metres at the Paris Olympics.

The 29-year-old sprinter from Markham, Ont., finished third in Heat 7 with a time of 10.07 seconds.

Kenny Bednarek of the United States paced the group with a 9.97, while Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme ran a season-best time of 9.98.

De Grasse has won bronze in the 100 at the last two Olympics, with a personal-best time of 9.89 seconds at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

He owns a season best of 10.00 seconds, which he ran in Finland, meeting the Olympic standard on June 18.

The semifinals and final for the men’s 100 will take place Sunday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.