International engineering tech professionals choose Alberta, according to survey

A recent survey by the Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta (ASET) indicates tech professionals are settling in Alberta more than any other province.

Mila Wagner, a member of ASET, says it can be a challenge to leave a home behind, but our province has made a great place to live.

“It was really scary for me to move to a different country and start all over again,” said Wagner. “But this community is a wonderful place, very welcome people.”

ASET’s recent survey shows almost 93 per cent of engineering technology professionals are happy in Alberta, with the abundance of work being a main reason why.

“It is a lot of opportunities to grow in your profession. It’s just lots of different projects, like big, small projects that you can apply your knowledge, your skills.”

The survey also reveals the majority of international professionals in this field relocate to Alberta, even if they originally landed in a different province.

Barry Cavanaugh, the CEO of ASET, says it is because Alberta offers an equal opportunity.

“When they come to Alberta, when they come to ASET in particular, our approach is that we have a level playing field for assessing your credentials,” said Cavanaugh.

“Whether you come from Ontario or British Columbia, or Ukraine or Saudi Arabia, we can assess your credentials on an absolutely level playing field.”

Cavanaugh says Lethbridge has no shortage of work for engineering technology professionals.

“Despite the fact that Lethbridge is perhaps a less industrial city than some of the others, there’s a lot going on in the municipalities all over southern Alberta.”

He says international professionals can be certified to work in Alberta in as little as four months.

However, Cavanaugh says there is concern about whether there will be enough industry professionals in the coming years as mass retirements loom.

“The truth is their role is essential and I think that’s been overlooked to some degree.”

Either way, he says he knows the education in the province will ensure high-quality workers for years to come.