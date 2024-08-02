Menu

Health

Canadian Blood Services calls for more donors in Saskatchewan

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 6:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian Blood Services calls for more donors in Saskatchewan'
Canadian Blood Services calls for more donors in Saskatchewan
As we head into a long weekend, Canadian Blood Services is reminding people that Saskatchewan is still in need of blood and plasma donations.
As we head into a long weekend, Canadian Blood Services is reminding people that Saskatchewan is still in need of blood and plasma donations.

CBS community development manager Aaron Barlow said donations can dwindle in the summer as people go on holiday or get busy with summer fun.

“One of two Canadians are eligible to donate. However, right now, Canadian Blood Services is witnessing that only about one in 76 are actually donating,” Barlow said.

He said the province needs to fill 2,000 spots between Saskatoon and Regina in August.

Check out the video at the top for more information about how to donate blood and its importance.

