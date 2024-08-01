Menu

Sports

WCBL playoffs quickly approaching for Saskatoon Berries down stretch drive of season

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 8:26 pm
1 min read
In a season that’s included a lot of firsts for the Saskatoon Berries, the first playoff spot in franchise history is one the team is most excited for.

With just a handful of games left in the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) regular season, the Berries have climbed up the WCBL standings into third in the East Division thanks to a strong three-week stretch.

Saskatoon is entering their final week of play with wins in 10 of their last 14 games.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be the first players in Saskatoon Berries history and to make playoffs the first year as a team,” said Berries catcher Bailyn Sorensen. “It’s a great feeling and I can’t wait to go out there and compete for this atmosphere and these people.”

That late season consistency has guaranteed Cairns Field will host at least one playoff game this summer with the Berries clinching a top-four spot in the division.

Saskatoon sits two games up on the Moose Jaw Miller Express for third in the East, while the Berries still have an outside shot of catching the Medicine Hat Mavericks for second and home field advantage with a four-game gap.

Whatever their seeding may be, head coach Joe Carnahan is stressing the importance of elevating their own game ahead of their playoff debut.

“It’s just consistency throughout,” said Carnahan. “We’ve been doing a better job of that throughout the end of June and into July, just being consistent with our daily approach and our routines. When you’re able to be consistent it will pay off, especially in tight games.”

With five games left in their regular season schedule, the Berries are on the road Thursday night in Moose Jaw before returning home Friday night to battle the Swift Current 57s.

