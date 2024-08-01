Menu

Canada

Last year’s drought impacts this year’s berry season in Saskatchewan

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 6:29 pm
1 min read
The Berry Barn's u-pick season recently wrapped up for the season View image in full screen
The Berry Barn's u-pick season recently wrapped up for the season. Devon Latchuk / Global News
The u-pick season at the Berry Barn in Saskatoon wrapped up last week, after a late start due to this spring’s cool, rainy weather.

Co-owner Grant Erlandson said the amount of saskatoon berries this year was a bit below average, but on par with recent summers with drought conditions.

“Only the quality was way better this year,” he said. “We had very good quality, bigger berries and stuff, and I contribute that to all the rain we had in June.”

He said last year’s drought had a big impact on this year’s yield, as new growth in the fall indicates crop potential.

“When it’s a drought they don’t put out a whole lot of new growth and they basically stay in a survival mode,” he said. “I was hoping with enough rain next  year we’d have a better crop, but it’s kind of almost gone back to that drought again where we haven’t seen the rain.”

Although saskatoon berry u-pick season is over, the Berry Barn has pre-picked strawberries and raspberries for people to enjoy.

