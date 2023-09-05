Record-breaking payments handed out to Saskatchewan producers battling drought

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Saskatchewan announced a record-breaking number of crop insurance payments this fall.

According to a release from the province, over 90 per cent of insured acres insured by the Forage Rainfall Insurance Program have received payment, totalling $60.4 million across the province.

The program is intended to protect pasture and hayland.

“The last four or five years have been exceptionally dry,” said Garner Deobald, president of the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association. “You use up all of your (feed) reserves and it becomes very concerning.”

The most payments were distributed in Saskatchewan’s driest areas of 2023, including the southwest and west central regions of the province.

“There is additional support for our livestock producers, as over 90 per cent of insured acres enrolled in the Forage Rainfall Insurance Program received a payment,” Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit said.

“This is additional cash flow to participating Crop Insurance customers, in reaction to the dry conditions. We are seeing this program respond to producers needs where precipitation shortages result in feed and pasture shortfalls. I encourage producers to continually reassess options available through the full suite of Business Risk Management Programs.”

The payments were handed out on Aug. 18.

Fire insurance remains for those enrolled in the program until March 31.

Deobald said he has been enrolled in the Forage Rainfall Insurance Program since its inception.

“It just gives us another tool to deal with and manage these drought years,” he said.

Despite the dry conditions, Deobald said Saskatchewan farmers remain resilient.

“They might run two-thirds or three-quarters of the cows that they normally would run and at some point, they’ll rebuild when conditions get better again. The cattle markets are strong right now.”