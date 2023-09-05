Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Record-breaking payments handed out to Saskatchewan producers battling drought

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 4:42 pm
A file photo of a hay bale. View image in full screen
A file photo of a hay bale. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The government of Saskatchewan announced a record-breaking number of crop insurance payments this fall.

According to a release from the province, over 90 per cent of insured acres insured by the Forage Rainfall Insurance Program have received payment, totalling $60.4 million across the province.

The program is intended to protect pasture and hayland.

“The last four or five years have been exceptionally dry,” said Garner Deobald, president of the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association. “You use up all of your (feed) reserves and it becomes very concerning.”

The most payments were distributed in Saskatchewan’s driest areas of 2023, including the southwest and west central regions of the province.

“There is additional support for our livestock producers, as over 90 per cent of insured acres enrolled in the Forage Rainfall Insurance Program received a payment,” Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is additional cash flow to participating Crop Insurance customers, in reaction to the dry conditions. We are seeing this program respond to producers needs where precipitation shortages result in feed and pasture shortfalls. I encourage producers to continually reassess options available through the full suite of Business Risk Management Programs.”

Trending Now

The payments were handed out on Aug. 18.

Fire insurance remains for those enrolled in the program until March 31.

Deobald said he has been enrolled in the Forage Rainfall Insurance Program since its inception.

“It just gives us another tool to deal with and manage these drought years,” he said.

Despite the dry conditions, Deobald said Saskatchewan farmers remain resilient.

“They might run two-thirds or three-quarters of the cows that they normally would run and at some point, they’ll rebuild when conditions get better again. The cattle markets are strong right now.”

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsnewsAgricultureGovernment of SaskatchewanDroughtFarmersHarvestSaskatchewan droughtSaskatchewan FarmingCrop Insurance
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices