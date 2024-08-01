Former Royal Alberta Museum to be demolished, public input sought on future green space

Send this page to someone via email

For years now, the former Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton has sat empty and the future of the site remained uncertain. While details still need to be finalized, the Alberta government announced Thursday that it plans to convert the site into a new green space and it is seeking feedback from the public on how to proceed.

“A new, welcoming green space in place of the former museum will add to the serenity of Government House and Edmonton’s river valley,” Arts, Culture and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir said in a news release that revealed the plans for the site in the Glenora neighbourhood.

In 2018, the new Royal Alberta Museum opened in downtown Edmonton. The old building was built in 1965 and closed in 2015. On Thursday, the provincial government confirmed the old museum will be demolished while Government House and the Carriage House will remain standing at the site.

Story continues below advertisement

“The old Royal Alberta Museum building has been a part of our province for decades, and we know many Albertans have happy memories and sentimental stories from visits there,” Infrastructure Minister Pete Guthrie acknowledged.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The green space we’re planning will give residents and visitors the opportunity to create new memories in one of the nicest areas in Edmonton.”

The Alberta government has posted a survey on its website that Albertans can fill out to provide their thoughts on what the new green space should look like. People have until Aug. 30 to fill out the survey.

The government said Alberta Infrastructure is also consulting with Indigenous communities on the plan.

The Alberta government estimates the cost of demolishing the old RAM building will be somewhere between $22 million and $48 million.

“This includes abatement, demolition, civil works and engineering,” officials said, “adding that the cost of “deferred maintenance on the structure is estimated to be $75 million.”

“The cost to repurpose the building for another use would have been at least $150 million, including the deferred maintenance cost.”

Officials said Alberta Infrastructure currently “absorbs over $700,000 in operating and maintenance costs annually” for the vacant building.