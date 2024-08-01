Winnipeg driver killed in crash with semi after attempted traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a crash with a semi-trailer at CentrePort Canada Way and Sturgeon Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), Manitoba’s police watchdog, the crash took place shortly after RCMP tried to pull the woman over for speeding.

The IIU said she was travelling at 107 km/h in a 70 km/h zone, and continued to increase speed after police turned on emergency lights in an effort to get her to pull over.

The car, the IIU said, continued speeding until it ran a red light at the intersection and collided with the semi.

Police said the woman was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Winnipeg Police Service said its collision investigators are helping the IIU with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or video/dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.