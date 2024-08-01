Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tent collapse about 70 km northwest of Edmonton leaves 1 person dead, injures others

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2024 8:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tent collapse about 70 km northwest of Edmonton leaves 1 person dead'
Tent collapse about 70 km northwest of Edmonton leaves 1 person dead
WATCH ABOVE: One person has died and others were injured following the collapse of a large tent structure at a Buddhist monastery northwest of Edmonton.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is dead, and several others were injured following the collapse of a large tent structure at a Buddhist monastery northwest of Edmonton.

A significant emergency response was called to the Westlock Meditation Centre.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The local RCMP said they were assisted by officers from several other nearby detachments, as well as EMS and fire crews.

Reports suggest that the area was experiencing severe weather at the time of the incident.

Trending Now

Occupational Health and Safety investigators are on the scene, and the RCMP has begun a probe into the circumstances.

The province’s minister of public safety and emergency services commented on social media, saying the government “is there to support our first responders during this difficult situation.”

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices