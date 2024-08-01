Tent collapse about 70 km northwest of Edmonton leaves 1 person dead, injures others

One person is dead, and several others were injured following the collapse of a large tent structure at a Buddhist monastery northwest of Edmonton.
A significant emergency response was called to the Westlock Meditation Centre.
Get breaking National news
The local RCMP said they were assisted by officers from several other nearby detachments, as well as EMS and fire crews.
Reports suggest that the area was experiencing severe weather at the time of the incident.
Occupational Health and Safety investigators are on the scene, and the RCMP has begun a probe into the circumstances.
The province’s minister of public safety and emergency services commented on social media, saying the government “is there to support our first responders during this difficult situation.”
Comments