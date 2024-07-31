Girls lacrosse taking off in Manitoba; new league to host nationals

Send this page to someone via email

An enthusiastic group of teenage girls are hoping to leave a legacy in the Manitoba lacrosse world as the sport gains traction among among girls across the province.

According to Manitoba Lacrosse, 26 girls were registered to play in 2019. This year, the number is over 400. Furthermore, twice as many girls also tried out for the provincial team this year compared to last year.

“It’s been a big sport in other parts of the country but for Manitoba, it tells people the local community that this is the real deal,” Matt Mason, executive director of Manitoba Lacrosse said. “It’s a game they can play and an opportunity they can have. Hopefully it inspires a lot of young girls to start playing the sport.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Most athletes only have the chance to play lacrosse in high school but last year The Herd was created. It’s the province’s first girls-only lacrosse league offering year-round training in both in box and field lacrosse.

Story continues below advertisement

“I enjoy all the opportunities it has given me and all the people are so nice. The coaches are super helpful too,” lacrosse player Ella Shore said.

Only one year after the launch of The Herd, the organization is already hosting nationals over the August long weekend, the Jenny Kyle Cup.

“I think it’s going to be very fun cause our friends and family can come watch and I think it’s going to influence a lot of kids to maybe even try the sport,” player Payton Cvetkovic said.

The team is looking to improve upon last year’s performance at the nationals.

“It’s a little bit nerve wracking because we are a young program but I think it’s good to show other girls in the province that this is possible and they can do it too,” player Abigail Pott added.

Even as some of the girls graduate high school and age out of this Herd team, they still want to be involved, with many working towards university scholarships, playing as adults or giving back by coaching.

“The girls are the future of the game in Manitoba,” Mason, who’s also the coach of The Herd, said.

The Jenny Kyle Cup begins on Friday, Aug. 2 with Manitoba playing Saskatchewan at 8:30 A.M. All games are are the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.