Manitoba wildfire evacuees staying in Winnipeg thankful to be safe

After a slow start, the rush of extreme heat has caused the number of wildfires to grow dramatically in Manitoba — and with those fires come evacuees.

As of Wednesday, nearly 2,000 residents from regions across the province have had to evacuate after communities came under threat.

Close to 1,000 of those evacuees are in Winnipeg, staying in hotels and wondering when they’ll be able to return.

Andrew Colomb, who is among just over 200 evacuated from Marcel Colomb First Nation more than a week ago, says it’s been hard being away from the community.

“People are getting anxious, wanting to go home right now. It’s only been a week,” Colomb said. “We get a little bit lonely … but now we’re here, and we have to take the best and the better of whatever we’re offered.”

Story continues below advertisement

The anxiety for many is rooted in the feeling of not knowing what will remain once they’re allowed to return home, but Colomb is optimistic.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We have … to be brave,” Colomb said. “It’s very difficult to not have a place to go home to after fire…. I think we will have a place to go home to when we do go home, so that’s a good thing to look forward to.”

Adelin Harper, an evacuee from Red Sucker Lake, explained what the conditions were like before she and her family were evacuated.

“We had to close all the windows, and I don’t let them (her children) out,” Harper said. “We can’t even turn on the air conditioner, we just used a fan. It (the smoke) was so hot, it was thick you can’t even smell the smoke.”

Getting out of the smoke was a priority for Harper, as her daughter recently had surgery.

“We were worried about my daughter,” Harper said. “She had a heart surgery — that’s the reason why we were so worried.”

The Canadian Red Cross is doing what it can to support evacuees from the six communities. Spokesperson Jason Small says they are focusing on ensuring those who were evacuated have what they need.

“We’re just focused on getting people into lodging … making sure they have food and other personal needs they might have,” Small said. “There are health issues … so we’re working with the community and health authorities to make sure that those needs are taken care of.”

Story continues below advertisement

While the Canadian Red Cross has most areas covered, Small says something they can always use more of is people.

“Really, the best way people can help is, and best thing they can donate is time,” Small said. “We have a great team, but we can always use more volunteers.”

There are 58 wildfires burning across Manitoba, with 23 considered “full response fires,” meaning they pose a risk to public safety and or property; 10 out of control; one being held by crews and 12 under control.