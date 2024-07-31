Menu

Crime

Suspects arrested, face multiple charges in Winnipeg shooting

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 10:20 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Two people are in custody facing a lengthy list of charges after a shooting Friday evening, police say.

Officers were called to Keenleyside Street just before 6 p.m., and they learned a black SUV was involved in the incident.

Three days later, the suspect vehicle was spotted on Pembina Highway, police said, and during a traffic stop, one of the occupants took off on foot, but was quickly arrested. Police seized a pump-action shotgun and four shells that were inside the vehicle.

A 29-year-old man from Peguis First Nation has been charged with multiple firearms offences, and was also the subject of an outstanding warrant.

A second suspect, 32, from Winnipeg, faces similar gun charges, as well as one count of driving while suspended and failing to comply with conditions.

