Suspects arrested, face multiple charges in Winnipeg shooting

Two people are in custody facing a lengthy list of charges after a shooting Friday evening, police say.
Officers were called to Keenleyside Street just before 6 p.m., and they learned a black SUV was involved in the incident.
Three days later, the suspect vehicle was spotted on Pembina Highway, police said, and during a traffic stop, one of the occupants took off on foot, but was quickly arrested. Police seized a pump-action shotgun and four shells that were inside the vehicle.
A 29-year-old man from Peguis First Nation has been charged with multiple firearms offences, and was also the subject of an outstanding warrant.
A second suspect, 32, from Winnipeg, faces similar gun charges, as well as one count of driving while suspended and failing to comply with conditions.
