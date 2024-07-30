Strathcona County firefighters warn of lithium-ion battery risks after home destroyed

Firefighters east of Edmonton are warning the public about the potential fire risks posed by lithium-ion batteries, after a blaze destroyed a home earlier this month.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 20, Strathcona County firefighters were called to a fire at a home in a rural part of the county.

“I opened up my blinds and her whole house was engulfed in flames and it was just shocking,” said Teresa Esson, who lives near the home that caught fire.

“Her house, apparently, is completely written off now… Sadly enough, she’s displaced from her home.”

Esson said she has since spoken with the homeowner, Daralynn Swensrude, who told her the fire started inside the front entrance of her home.

“There was a fire on the ground by her front entrance and (she) couldn’t understand what was causing the fire because there’s no electrical there,” Esson said. “She ran and got the fire extinguisher, put it out and she said within like 30 seconds it just started up again. She put it out again and same thing happened.

Story continues below advertisement

“It went up again and she said, ‘I gotta get out, the smoke is just too thick.’”

Swensrude and her dog were able to make it safely out of house. She has since learned it was lithium-ion batteries that caught fire. The batteries were for a lawnmower and weedwhacker.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“(I) had no idea about these batteries,” Swensrude said. “I do think there needs to be definitely more consumer awareness around them in the safety.

“I just used them a few days before and they were sitting on the floor, not in the charger… They were not being charged. They were just sitting inside the front door.”

Esson said she was “absolutely floored” to learn about the batteries, as she has several in her house and garage.

1:42 Lithium-ion battery cause of house fire in Calgary’s northwest: CFD

Kelly Lehr, deputy chief of operations support for Strathcona County Emergency Services, said the county has responded to two fires caused by lithium-ion batteries this year. While the county is not seeing a spike in these types of fires, Kelly Lehr said officials are becoming more aware of them.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are certainly trying to get the message out to the public on how we can minimize the risk that comes from using these small devices that have incredible energy-storing capabilities,” Lehr said.

He said some of the risks come when charging these types of batteries.

“If the battery is damaged in any way, maybe not used appropriately, not charged with the manufacturer’s charging cable device, that could lead to problems that may have contributed to the event, to the fire,” he explained.

“Often these issues come when the charging device maybe isn’t matched to the application to the tool. So maybe somebody bought a charging cord that isn’t actually designed for that device, it doesn’t align. That can lead to risk.”

Lehr said heat can also exacerbate the fire risk.

“It certainly impacts the charging devices and the batteries when you’re under those charging conditions. Extreme temperatures can increase the risk. Ideally for our home devices, we’re charging them at room temperature, they’re not too close to the stove or a furnace outlet. Those conditions can impact how the device will function,” he said.

“When it comes to lithium-ion devices, our cellphones, never charge that device under your pillow, on a couch, on your bed. Always make sure it’s in a place that has good airflow, circulation. And do not keep charging devices when you know they’re fully charged.”

Story continues below advertisement

Lehr said it’s also important to keep an eye on the condition of the battery.

“Signs of problem that you want to be aware of: your battery putting off odours, changes in the colour of the battery pack, the battery pack becoming too hot to touch, changes in shape or any leakage around the battery are all concerns, in which case you should take that battery to an appropriate disposal location.”

More information on reducing the risk of fire from lithium-ion batteries can be found on Strathcona County’s website.