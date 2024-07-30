Vancouver police spokesperson named in civil lawsuit

Send this page to someone via email

A high-profile member of the Vancouver Police Department has been named in a civil lawsuit.

The suit was filed by Sharmini Dee, the department’s director of public affairs.

It alleges that VPD media relations officer, Sgt. Steve Addison, harassed and bullied her, based on her gender and race.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In the filing, Dee claims she resigned from the VPD in June as a consequence of that harassment and has also suffered from multiple psychiatric ailments as a result.

The suit also names the City of Vancouver, the B.C. Attorney General, and Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister as defendants.

The claims have not been proven in court.

Sources tell Global News that a law firm did an extensive investigation under the direction of the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner and the allegations were found to be unsubstantiated.