Traffic

1 dead, 1 injured in 4-vehicle crash at Dugald Road and Perimeter Highway

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 8:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fatal four-vehicle crash at Dugald and the Perimeter'
Fatal four-vehicle crash at Dugald and the Perimeter
“Currently we’ve got one major injury and one fatality at the present time,” RM of Springfield fire chief Brian Seaton tells Global News.
One person is dead and at least one other was seriously injured due to a four-vehicle crash at Dugald Road and the Perimeter Highway early Tuesday.

RM of Springfield fire chief Brian Seaton said his crews were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m., where Winnipeg firefighters had also been dispatched.

Seaton told Global Winnipeg that three pickup trucks and a semi-trailer were involved in the crash.

“Currently, we’ve got one major injury and one fatality at the present time,” Seaton said.

“We’re still gathering information — the analyst has been here gathering information, that’s why the highway has been shut down.”

As of 7 a.m., much of the scene had been cleaned up, but the area remained closed for investigation. Seaton said there was still cleanup that needed to be done.

“Right now, we’re just cleaning up the mess with the semi truck,” he said. “There was a lot of diesel that has been spilled. We’re cleaning up the last little bit.”

The province said the roads had been reopened just before 8 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Deadly year on Manitoba highways continues'
Deadly year on Manitoba highways continues
