Politics

Third BC United MLA defects to Conservative party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2024 2:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC United candidate defects to Conservatives'
BC United candidate defects to Conservatives
The BC United party has suffered yet another hit. One of its Sunshine Coast candidates has left and joined the Conservatives. As Richard Zussman reports, Chris Moore had already been campaigning under the BC United banner for months before making the switch. – Jun 19, 2024
BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is losing a third member of the legislature to the Conservative Party of British Columbia.

BC United’s director of communications Adam Wilson says in a statement that Teresa Wat, who represents the riding of Richmond North Centre, has indicated her intention to join John Rustad’s B.C. Conservatives.

Wat was elected under the BC Liberal banner three times beginning in 2013, prior to the party changing its name to BC United.

Wilson says the party wants candidates who share its vision and values and if Wat feels that her values better align with Rustad’s, “we wish her well.”

Wat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Click to play video: 'Surrey MLA Elenore Sturko defects to BC Conservatives'
Surrey MLA Elenore Sturko defects to BC Conservatives
Trending Now

BC United has lost several high-profile candidates and members of the legislature to the provincial Conservatives.

Lorne Doerkson, who represents Cariboo-Chilcotin, left the party to join Rustad in May and Surrey’s Elenore Sturko did the same in June.

Click to play video: 'BC MLA Lorne Doerkson speaks about why he’s leaving the BC United party'
BC MLA Lorne Doerkson speaks about why he’s leaving the BC United party
© 2024 The Canadian Press

