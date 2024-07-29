Menu

Crime

Cost of damage from suspected Vancouver Walmart arson will be ‘several millions’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 5:10 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed a suspected arson inside a packed department store on Saturday.

It is believed someone intentionally set the fire inside the Walmart on Grandview Highway and Boundary Road just before 10 a.m.

All customers and staff were able to escape along with any suspects.

Vancouver police said on Sunday that the fire may have been intentionally set.

Walmart said that damages and repair costs will likely be several million dollars.

The Walmart remains closed for now while assessments and repairs are underway.

